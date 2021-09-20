NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat National Grid von "Outperform" auf "Sector Perform" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 1040 auf 1100 Pence angehoben. Nach der zuletzt überdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung des Versorgersektors erscheine National Grid nun fair bewertet, schrieb Analyst John Musk in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf den Energiewandel sei der Konzern weiter gut aufgestellt./ajx/mis