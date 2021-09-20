  • Suche
National Grid Aktie

12,86EUR
+0,04EUR
+0,27%
10:49:04
XETRA
10,77GBP
-0,02GBP
-0,18%
11:06:40
BTE

WKN: A2DQWX / ISIN: GB00BDR05C01

25.01.2022 09:41

National Grid Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat National Grid von "Outperform" auf "Sector Perform" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 1040 auf 1100 Pence angehoben. Nach der zuletzt überdurchschnittlichen Kursentwicklung des Versorgersektors erscheine National Grid nun fair bewertet, schrieb Analyst John Musk in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf den Energiewandel sei der Konzern weiter gut aufgestellt./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 17:41 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 00:45 / EST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: National Grid Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
National Grid plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
11,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
10,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,31%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
10,77 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,17%
Analyst Name:
John Musk 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu National Grid plc

06.10.21
UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon (OilPrice.com)
01.10.21
Längstes Unterseestromkabel der Welt: London und Oslo teilen Energie (dpa-afx)
16.09.21
Nach Brand in Anlage: Strompreise in Großbritannien stark gestiegen (dpa-afx)
30.06.21
National Grid-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
So schätzen die Analysten die National Grid-Aktie im Mai 2021 ein (finanzen.net)
28.05.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt National-Grid-Ziel auf 1075 Pence - Outperform (dpa-afx)
21.05.21
Trading-Tipp: National Grid begeistert (Der Aktionär)
20.05.21
National Grid verdient mehr als erwartet - Aktie legt zu (dpa-afx)
19.01.22
National Grid PLC : Voting Rights and Capital Update (Investegate)
19.01.22
National Grid PLC : Board Appointment (Investegate)
18.01.22
National Grid PLC : National Grid plc Scrip Dividend (Investegate)
12.01.22
Britischer Gasversorger: Hohe Energiepreise könnten Jahre andauern (dpa-afx)
10.01.22
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
04.01.22
National Grid PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
29.12.21
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
13.12.21
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
12.01.22
Britischer Gasversorger: Hohe Energiepreise könnten Jahre andauern (dpa-afx)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wien mit neuen Lockdowns unter Druck (Dow Jones)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX seitwärts und Wien unter Druck (Dow Jones)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally-Gewinne werden verteidigt - Öl wird billiger (Dow Jones)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas festere Eröffnung - Continental fallen (Dow Jones)
27.10.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
06.10.21
UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon (OilPrice.com)
01.10.21
Längstes Unterseestromkabel der Welt: London und Oslo teilen Energie (dpa-afx)
19.01.22
National Grid PLC : Voting Rights and Capital Update (Investegate)
19.01.22
National Grid PLC : Board Appointment (Investegate)
18.01.22
National Grid PLC : National Grid plc Scrip Dividend (Investegate)
10.01.22
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
04.01.22
National Grid PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
29.12.21
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
13.12.21
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
30.11.21
National Grid and ScottishPower to pay record £158m settlement for cable project delay (Financial Times)
06.10.21
UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon (OilPrice.com)
01.10.21
Längstes Unterseestromkabel der Welt: London und Oslo teilen Energie (dpa-afx)
16.09.21
Nach Brand in Anlage: Strompreise in Großbritannien stark gestiegen (dpa-afx)
30.06.21
Walisischer Landwirt nutzt Kuhdung für Ether-Mining (finanzen.net)
30.06.21
National Grid-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
So schätzen die Analysten die National Grid-Aktie im Mai 2021 ein (finanzen.net)
28.05.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt National-Grid-Ziel auf 1075 Pence - Outperform (dpa-afx)
21.05.21
Trading-Tipp: National Grid begeistert (Der Aktionär)
19.01.22
National Grid PLC : Voting Rights and Capital Update (Investegate)
19.01.22
National Grid PLC : Board Appointment (Investegate)
18.01.22
National Grid PLC : National Grid plc Scrip Dividend (Investegate)
12.01.22
Britischer Gasversorger: Hohe Energiepreise könnten Jahre andauern (dpa-afx)
10.01.22
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
04.01.22
National Grid PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
29.12.21
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
13.12.21
National Grid PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
12.01.22
Britischer Gasversorger: Hohe Energiepreise könnten Jahre andauern (dpa-afx)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Wien mit neuen Lockdowns unter Druck (Dow Jones)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX seitwärts und Wien unter Druck (Dow Jones)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally-Gewinne werden verteidigt - Öl wird billiger (Dow Jones)
18.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas festere Eröffnung - Continental fallen (Dow Jones)
27.10.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
06.10.21
UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon (OilPrice.com)
01.10.21
Längstes Unterseestromkabel der Welt: London und Oslo teilen Energie (dpa-afx)

mehr National Grid plc News
Werbung

