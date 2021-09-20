|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
National Grid plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
11,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
10,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,31%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
10,77 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,17%
|
Analyst Name:
John Musk
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,75 £
|09:41 Uhr
|09:49 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform
|09:48 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|09:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|09:43 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|09:42 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|09:42 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|09:41 Uhr
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|09:41 Uhr
|Renault Sector Perform
|08:54 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|08:53 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Outperform
|08:51 Uhr
|National Grid Sector Perform
|08:51 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|08:50 Uhr
|NEL ASA Underweight
|08:48 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|08:47 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|08:47 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|08:45 Uhr
|Orsted Sector Perform
|08:18 Uhr
|Enel Outperform
|08:18 Uhr
|E.ON Sector Perform
|08:13 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|07:56 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|07:55 Uhr
|Zalando Conviction Buy List
|07:53 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|07:53 Uhr
|Uniper Sector Perform
|07:51 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|07:46 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Sell
|07:45 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|07:45 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|24.01.22
|Daimler Outperform
|24.01.22
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|24.01.22
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
|24.01.22
|FedEx Conviction Buy List
|24.01.22
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|24.01.22
|Uniper Market-Perform
|24.01.22
|Richemont Outperform
|24.01.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|24.01.22
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|24.01.22
|easyJet Buy
|24.01.22
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|24.01.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|24.01.22
|DWS Group Buy
|24.01.22
|Ryanair Neutral
|24.01.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|24.01.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|24.01.22
|Commerzbank Neutral
|24.01.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|24.01.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|24.01.22
|Commerzbank Buy
|24.01.22
|Philips Hold
|24.01.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
ETF-Sparplan