Novo Nordisk Aktie WKN: A1XA8R / ISIN: DK0060534915

62,58EUR
+0,06EUR
+0,10%
17:00:43
XETRA
63,11EUR
-0,09EUR
-0,14%
16:59:58
BMN
11.05.2021 11:51

Novo Nordisk buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 500 dänische Kronen belassen. Die Verschreibungstrends der Woche bis zum 30. April seien allgemein weiterhin vorsichtig ermutigend für den dänischen Insulinhersteller, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./la/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2021 / 06:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk buy

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
500,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
62,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
697,96%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
463,38 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 463,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
500
UBS AG
425,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
460,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
340,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
500,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
517,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
495,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
500,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 463,38
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

