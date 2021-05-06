|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
500,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
62,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
697,96%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
463,38 DKK
|11:51 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.05.21
|Novo Nordisk buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|Barclays Capital
