FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat Novo Nordisk auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 535 dänischen Kronen belassen. Eine Umfrage unter allerdings nur 21 US-Endokrinologen liefere einen weiteren Beleg dafür, dass Daten zum jüngst zugelassene Präprat Wegovy gegen Fettleibigkeit in der medizinischen Community als beeindruckend wegweisend im Vergleich zu anderen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten wahrgenommen würden, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh