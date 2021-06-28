  • Suche
30.06.2021 13:26

Novo Nordisk buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat Novo Nordisk auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 535 dänischen Kronen belassen. Eine Umfrage unter allerdings nur 21 US-Endokrinologen liefere einen weiteren Beleg dafür, dass Daten zum jüngst zugelassene Präprat Wegovy gegen Fettleibigkeit in der medizinischen Community als beeindruckend wegweisend im Vergleich zu anderen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten wahrgenommen würden, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / 05:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk buy

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
535,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
71,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
653,10%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
470,44 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

13:26 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.06.21 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
28.06.21 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.21 Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.06.21 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

23.10.17
Novo Nordisk: Attraktive Bonuschance nach Turnaround (finanzen.net)
24.04.15
Mehr Zinsen! (finanzen.net)
Euro am Sonntag-Exklusiv
Die besten Vermögensverwalter Deutschlands - 25 Profi-Tipps
Würgt die Inflation die Aktienrally ab? Müssen die Notenbanken bald die Zinsen erhöhen? Und welche Titel sind nach der jüngsten Kursparty noch ein Kauf? Fünf Top-Vermögensverwalter diskutieren die Börsenlage.
28.06.21
Novo Nordisk veröffentlicht Zwischenmeldung zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm (MyDividends)
27.06.21
Die besten Vermögensverwalter Deutschlands - 25 Profi-Tipps (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
04.06.21
QIX Dividenden Europa: Starke Aussichten und robuste Diabetes-Geschäfte schieben Novo Nordisk auf Allzeithoch (finanzen.net)
07.05.21
Buffett-Depot-Aktie Novo Nordisk: 3 Analysten, 3 mal Daumen hoch (Der Aktionär)
06.05.21
Novo Nordisk hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
06.05.21
Novo Nordisk (spons ADRs): Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.21
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Plus: Novo Nordisk erhöht Jahresprognose und weitet Aktienrückkauf aus (Dow Jones)
05.05.21
Schlag-den-Buffett-Depot-Wert Novo Nordisk: Erwartungen übertroffen, Prognose angehoben (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 470,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
500
Jefferies & Company Inc.
340,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
495,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
430,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
517,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
500,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
500,00 DKK
UBS AG
447,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
535,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 470,44
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

