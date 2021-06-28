|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
535,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
71,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
653,10%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
470,44 DKK
|13:26 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.06.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.21
|Novo Nordisk buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.06.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.21
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.02.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.02.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:53 Uhr
|NEL ASA Outperform
|13:47 Uhr
|Prudential Neutral
|13:32 Uhr
|Renault Sector Perform
|13:32 Uhr
|Boeing Neutral
|13:31 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|VINCI overweight
|12:51 Uhr
|Remy Cointreau buy
|12:39 Uhr
|Rio Tinto overweight
|12:37 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk buy
|12:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|12:29 Uhr
|Kering Equal-Weight
|12:28 Uhr
|Airbus overweight
|12:27 Uhr
|RELX overweight
|12:26 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica overweight
|12:26 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse overweight
|12:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|12:23 Uhr
|GEA buy
|12:22 Uhr
|Kering buy
|11:20 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|11:19 Uhr
|LANXESS buy
|11:19 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|10:05 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|10:03 Uhr
|Beiersdorf buy
|10:02 Uhr
|Henkel vz. buy
|09:16 Uhr
|S&T buy
|09:03 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|08:54 Uhr
|Henkel vz. market-perform
|08:53 Uhr
|Beiersdorf market-perform
|08:52 Uhr
|E.ON Outperform
|08:50 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|08:38 Uhr
|LLoyd Fonds Kaufen
|08:32 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|08:29 Uhr
|Roche Outperform
|08:28 Uhr
|Continental buy
|08:27 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|08:25 Uhr
|Inditex Neutral
|08:25 Uhr
|Henkel vz. overweight
|08:24 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|08:23 Uhr
|Danone overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|Nestlé overweight
|08:22 Uhr
|LOréal overweight
|08:17 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|08:12 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|08:11 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|08:10 Uhr
|Symrise Neutral
|08:07 Uhr
|Diageo Outperform
|08:05 Uhr
|Apple buy
|08:04 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|08:02 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|08:01 Uhr
|METRO (St.) add
