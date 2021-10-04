  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Morgen um 18 Uhr live: Emerging Markets auf der Überholspur - jetzt investieren und profitieren Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Philips Aktie

37,17EUR
-0,11EUR
-0,28%
15:24:10
XETRA
40,04CHF
-2,75CHF
-6,44%
12:08:47
BRX

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
05.10.2021 14:36

Philips Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern dürfte ein schwächeres Quartal hinter sich haben, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Zahlen zum dritten Jahresviertel. Er rechnet mit einem Rückgang des organischen Umsatzes um 6 Prozent und einem Minus des operativen Ergebnisses (bereinigtes Ebita) von 31 Prozent./edh/tih

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Philips Electronics SD3M71 18.03.2022 44,00
36,69
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Philips Electronics SF3VWK 16.09.2022 42,00
35,08
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD3M71, SF3VWK. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2021 / 05:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Hold

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
43,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
37,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,19%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
37,17 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,70%
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

14:36 Uhr Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09:51 Uhr Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
04.10.21 Philips Buy UBS AG
29.09.21 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.09.21 Philips Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. News
RSS Feed
Philips N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Philips Aktie

+32,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,89%
Ø Kursziel: 49,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
41 €
Deutsche Bank AG
43,00 €
UBS AG
53,00 €
Barclays Capital
53,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
55,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
49,00 €
Morgan Stanley
50,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
45,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
52,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,89%
Ø Kursziel: 49,39
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:14 Uhr Infineon Buy
14:09 Uhr Zurich Insurance Buy
14:08 Uhr Rolls-Royce Buy
14:03 Uhr voestalpine Sell
14:00 Uhr BioNTech (ADRs) Buy
13:59 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
13:58 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
13:53 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
13:46 Uhr Philips Hold
13:45 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
13:44 Uhr ING Group Overweight
13:42 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
13:42 Uhr Novartis Underweight
13:39 Uhr Sartorius vz. Overweight
13:38 Uhr DWS Group Buy
13:31 Uhr Amazon Buy
13:20 Uhr UniCredit Buy
13:19 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell
13:18 Uhr BHP Group Neutral
13:11 Uhr Amazon Overweight
12:49 Uhr Dürr Buy
12:16 Uhr Sanofi Sell
12:15 Uhr LANXESS Buy
12:14 Uhr Evonik Buy
12:13 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
12:12 Uhr TRATON Buy
12:07 Uhr VINCI Buy
12:07 Uhr Fraport Buy
11:44 Uhr E.ON Outperform
11:43 Uhr Barclays Outperform
11:41 Uhr Vivendi Outperform
11:40 Uhr Apple Neutral
11:39 Uhr Akzo Nobel Hold
11:36 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
11:10 Uhr Swiss Re Sell
11:09 Uhr HeidelbergCement Buy
11:08 Uhr Infineon Buy
10:23 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
10:19 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop Buy
10:11 Uhr GRENKE Buy
10:08 Uhr Infineon Buy
09:12 Uhr Infineon Overweight
09:02 Uhr Fresenius Overweight
09:02 Uhr SYNLAB Equal Weight
09:01 Uhr Philips Overweight
09:01 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Equal Weight
08:51 Uhr Infineon Overweight
08:40 Uhr Airbus Outperform
08:22 Uhr Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
08:21 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie in der Lage ein nachhaltiges Finanzprodukt eigenständig auszusuchen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen