NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Der Hersteller von Medizintechnik habe ein starkes drittes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analystin Lisa Bedell Clive in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die neuen mittelfristigen Ziele wertete sie als "solide"./tih/mis