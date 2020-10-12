|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
52,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
42,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,17%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
42,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,34%
Analyst Name:
Lisa Bedell Clive
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,81 €
|14:01 Uhr
|Philips Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:26 Uhr
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.10.20
|Philips Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.20
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|23.09.20
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.07.17
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.12.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.16
|Philips Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.16
|Philips Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
