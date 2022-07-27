LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 39 Euro belassen. Die Nachricht, dass Roy Jakobs ab Mitte Oktober neuer Vorstandschef beim Medizintechnikkonzern werde, dürfte deutlich positiv aufgefasst werden, schrieb Analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Jakobs sei zuletzt in die Rückrufaktion von Beatmungsgeräten eingebunden worden, die für die Anleger ein wichtiges Diskussionsthema gewesen sei. Zuvor sei diesbezüglich und auch mit Blick auf das breitere Geschäft das Managementverhalten deutlich kritisiert worden./ck/la