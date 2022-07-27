  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

Philips Aktie

19,62EUR
-0,18EUR
-0,90%
09:15:04
STU
20,10EUR
+0,62EUR
+3,18%
16:12:05
BTE

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
16.08.2022 15:11

Philips Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Philips auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 39 Euro belassen. Die Nachricht, dass Roy Jakobs ab Mitte Oktober neuer Vorstandschef beim Medizintechnikkonzern werde, dürfte deutlich positiv aufgefasst werden, schrieb Analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Jakobs sei zuletzt in die Rückrufaktion von Beatmungsgeräten eingebunden worden, die für die Anleger ein wichtiges Diskussionsthema gewesen sei. Zuvor sei diesbezüglich und auch mit Blick auf das breitere Geschäft das Managementverhalten deutlich kritisiert worden./ck/la

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Philips Electronics
Long
 SN77UW 4,26
4,67
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Philips Electronics
Long
 SN3N0S 8,63
2,31
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN77UW, SN3N0S. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2022 / 06:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2022 / 06:39 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Overweight

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
39,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
20,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
94,27%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
19,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
98,74%
Analyst Name:
Hassan Al-Wakeel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,85 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

15:11 Uhr Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
13:11 Uhr Philips Sell UBS AG
27.07.22 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.07.22 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. Newsmehr Philips N.V. News
RSS Feed
Philips N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Philips Aktie

+47,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,01%
Ø Kursziel: 28,85
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
15
20
25
30
35
40
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
31,00 €
Bernstein Research
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
22,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19 €
UBS AG
16,00 €
Barclays Capital
39,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,01%
Ø Kursziel: 28,85
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:23 Uhr Philips Overweight
13:44 Uhr Nordex Neutral
13:37 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
13:04 Uhr JCDecaux Sell
13:04 Uhr Zurich Insurance Neutral
12:42 Uhr HelloFresh Outperform
12:41 Uhr RELX Outperform
12:41 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
12:28 Uhr ING Group Buy
12:28 Uhr UniCredit Buy
12:27 Uhr Varta Hold
12:27 Uhr adesso Buy
12:26 Uhr Henkel vz. Sell
12:26 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
12:24 Uhr Philips Sell
12:23 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
12:22 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:55 Uhr Diageo Market-Perform
11:55 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
11:37 Uhr VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
11:07 Uhr freenet Overweight
11:07 Uhr Merck Overweight
11:07 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal Weight
10:55 Uhr Nagarro Buy
10:54 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Sell
10:53 Uhr ENCAVIS Hold
10:52 Uhr BASF Buy
10:45 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
10:43 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
10:42 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
10:32 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Hold
10:27 Uhr Bayer Buy
10:12 Uhr Evonik Hold
10:08 Uhr Delivery Hero Overweight
09:52 Uhr AXA Buy
09:48 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
09:22 Uhr adesso kaufen
09:03 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
09:02 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
07:39 Uhr E.ON Neutral
07:38 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
07:37 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
07:37 Uhr Vodafone Group Neutral
07:37 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Overweight
07:35 Uhr NEL ASA Underweight
06:13 Uhr Gesco Kaufen
15.08.22 Nordex Buy
15.08.22 HENSOLDT Overweight
15.08.22 Siemens Outperform
15.08.22 Nagarro Buy

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollten die Corona-Regeln bei steigenden Infektionszahlen im Herbst wieder verschärft werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen