|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
39,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
20,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
94,27%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
19,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
98,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Hassan Al-Wakeel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,85 €
ETF-Sparplan