Philips Aktie
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Philips nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern habe mit der bereinigten operativen Ergebnismarge (Ebita) positiv überrascht und könne eine starke Auftragsentwicklung vorweisen, schrieb Analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel am Montag in einer ersten Reaktion. Am Markt dürfte das angesichts der vorherigen Sorgen positiv aufgenommen werden./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 06:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 06:11 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Philips Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
32,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
23,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34,40%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
26,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Hassan Al-Wakeel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,24 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
