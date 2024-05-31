DAX 18.453 +0,2%ESt50 4.860 +0,0%MSCI World 3.529 +0,2%Dow 40.589 +1,6%Nas 17.358 +1,0%Bitcoin 64.183 +2,1%Euro 1,0840 -0,2%Öl 81,21 +0,8%Gold 2.390 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Varta A0TGJ5 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 3M 851745 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX verhalten freundlich -- Asiens Börsen ziehen mehrheitlich an -- Merck KGaA hebt Prognose an -- thyssenkrupp nucera kassiert Bereichsprognose - Quartalsgewinn überrascht -- VW, Stabilus im Fokus
Top News
Heineken-Aktie auf Viermonatstief nach Wertberichtigung
thyssenkrupp nucera-Aktie tiefrot: thyssenkrupp nucera kassiert Bereichsprognose - Quartalsgewinn überrascht
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Jetzt mit OSKAR black in ETFs investieren - Für Anlagesummen ab 50.000 Euro

Philips Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Philips Aktien-Sparplan
26,21 EUR +2,36 EUR +9,90 %
STU
25,18 CHF +2,15 CHF +9,33 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 22,14 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

Barclays Capital

Philips Overweight

09:26 Uhr
Philips Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
26,21 EUR 2,36 EUR 9,90%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Philips nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Medizintechnikkonzern habe mit der bereinigten operativen Ergebnismarge (Ebita) positiv überrascht und könne eine starke Auftragsentwicklung vorweisen, schrieb Analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel am Montag in einer ersten Reaktion. Am Markt dürfte das angesichts der vorherigen Sorgen positiv aufgenommen werden./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 06:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 06:11 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Overweight

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
23,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
34,40%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
26,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,09%
Analyst Name:
Hassan Al-Wakeel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,24 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

10:01 Philips Neutral UBS AG
09:26 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
09.07.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.07.24 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.07.24 Philips Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.