Philips-Aktie springt hoch: Philips schneidet im vierten Quartal überraschend gut ab - Weiterer Stellenabbau geplant
Philips-Aktie springt hoch: Philips schneidet im vierten Quartal überraschend gut ab - Weiterer Stellenabbau geplant
Aktie im Fokus Renault-Aktie verliert: Renault reduziert Beteiligung an Nissan
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Philips Aktie

16,40 EUR +0,77 EUR +4,91 %
WKN940602 SymbolRYLPF
16,57 CHF +1,03 CHF +6,61 %
WKN940602 SymbolRYLPF
WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

Philips Sell

12:26 - UBS AG
Philips Sell

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 13,20 Euro belassen. Das starke Quartal habe die Markterwartungen getoppt, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle am Montag in einer ersten Reaktion auf Zahlen. Der Ausblick bedeute aber ein Rückschlagrisiko von etwa 8 Prozent für den Konsens für 2023./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 07:05 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 07:05 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Sell

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
13,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
16,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,16%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
16,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,51%
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
13,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

12:31 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:31 Philips Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:26 Philips Sell UBS AG
25.01.23 Philips Sell UBS AG
23.01.23 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

Datum Meistgelesen
