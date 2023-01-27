Philips Aktie
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 13,20 Euro belassen. Das starke Quartal habe die Markterwartungen getoppt, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle am Montag in einer ersten Reaktion auf Zahlen. Der Ausblick bedeute aber ein Rückschlagrisiko von etwa 8 Prozent für den Konsens für 2023./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 07:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 07:05 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Sell
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
13,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
16,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,16%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
16,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
13,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
