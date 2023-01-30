Philips Aktie
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips nach guten Zahlen für das Schlussquartal 2022 auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 13,20 Euro belassen. Eine Schwalbe mache noch keinen Sommer, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die langfristigen Probleme des Medizintechnikkonzerns hätten Bestand. Die Wettbewerbsposition sei ungünstig und die Verschuldung hoch./mis/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 23:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 23:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Philips Electronics
|Short
|SN9BXT
|4,02
|3,88
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Philips Electronics
|Short
|SN94YT
|7,69
|2,02
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Philips Sell
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
13,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
15,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,22%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
15,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,62 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|12:26
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|12:16
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:11
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:26
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|12:16
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:11
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.23
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.11.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:26
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|12:16
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:11
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.11.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.10.22
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG