Philips Aktie

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

Philips Sell

12:26 - UBS AG
Teilen
Philips Sell

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips nach guten Zahlen für das Schlussquartal 2022 auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 13,20 Euro belassen. Eine Schwalbe mache noch keinen Sommer, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die langfristigen Probleme des Medizintechnikkonzerns hätten Bestand. Die Wettbewerbsposition sei ungünstig und die Verschuldung hoch./mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 23:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.01.2023 / 23:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Sell

Unternehmen:
Analyst: UBS AG
Kursziel: 13,20 €
13,20 €
Rating jetzt: Sell
Sell		 Kurs*:
15,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,22%
Rating vorher: Sell
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
15,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,84%
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,62 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

