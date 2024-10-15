DAX 19.501 +0,1%ESt50 4.922 -0,5%MSCI World 3.729 +0,0%Dow 42.942 +0,5%Nas 18.329 +0,1%Bitcoin 62.587 +1,7%Euro 1,0878 -0,1%Öl 74,21 -0,6%Gold 2.679 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 ASML NV A1J4U4 NEL ASA A0B733 Varta A0TGJ5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Berichtssaison im Fokus: Dow fester -- DAX stabil -- LENOVO und NVIDIA bündeln Kräfte -- NEL ASA dämmt Verluste ein -- SAP stößt ASML vom europäischen Tech-Thron
Top News
VW-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Bank AG stuft Volkswagen-Aktie mit Buy ein VW-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Bank AG stuft Volkswagen-Aktie mit Buy ein
Stellantis-Aktie stabil: Niedrigere Auslieferungszahlen im dritten Quartal - Rückruf gestartet Stellantis-Aktie stabil: Niedrigere Auslieferungszahlen im dritten Quartal - Rückruf gestartet
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Börsenspiel Trader 2024: Jetzt mit dem Kennwort "finanzen.net" unserer Spielgruppe beitreten und ein Aktienpaket im Wert von bis zu 500 Euro gewinnen!

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
60,93 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,08 %
STU
50,60 GBP +0,06 GBP +0,12 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 99,49 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

16:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
60,93 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,08%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum dritten Quartal von 5300 auf 5250 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Im Geschäft mit Eisenerz und Aluminium liege der Minenbetreiber im Plan, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Kupfersparte hingegen schwächele./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2024 / 10:08 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.10.2024 / 10:08 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
52,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
50,32 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,33%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
50,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,75%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,64 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

16:16 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
16:01 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08:41 Rio Tinto Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.10.24 Rio Tinto Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.10.24 Rio Tinto Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Dow Jones Kostendruck höher Rio Tinto-Aktie steigt: Australische Eisenerzproduktion wird gesteigert Rio Tinto-Aktie steigt: Australische Eisenerzproduktion wird gesteigert
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert Rio Tinto-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Rio Tinto-Anlage von vor 3 Jahren bezahlt gemacht?
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in Europa: So bewegt sich der STOXX 50 am Dienstagnachmittag
finanzen.net Verluste in Europa: STOXX 50 mittags in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 steigt zum Start des Dienstagshandels
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in Europa: So bewegt sich der STOXX 50 aktuell
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 fällt am Mittag zurück
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Rot: Das macht der STOXX 50 am Freitagmittag
finanzen.net STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 zum Start in der Verlustzone
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO