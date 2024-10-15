Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 99,49 Mrd. EURKGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum dritten Quartal von 5300 auf 5250 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Im Geschäft mit Eisenerz und Aluminium liege der Minenbetreiber im Plan, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Kupfersparte hingegen schwächele./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2024 / 10:08 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.10.2024 / 10:08 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
52,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
50,32 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,33%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
50,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,64 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
