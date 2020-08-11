|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Roche AG (Genussschein)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
390,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
326,00 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,63%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
325,40 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,85%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Leuchten
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
370,30 CHF
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
