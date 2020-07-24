finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

24,73EUR
-1,20EUR
-4,63%
13:42:16
STU
24,70EUR
-1,30EUR
-4,99%
14:12:55
BTN
24.07.2020 13:06

STMicroelectronics buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen von 26 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Halbleiterherstellers sei angesichts des schwierigen Umfeldes eindrucksvoll ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Johannes Schaller in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Investitionen in Wachstumsfelder hätten sich ausgezahlt./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2020 / 06:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics buy

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
33,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
26,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,15%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
24,73 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,44%
Analyst Name:
Johannes Schaller 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

24.07.20 STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
24.07.20 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
24.07.20 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.20 STMicroelectronics buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.07.20 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Analysensuche

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+9,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,74%
Ø Kursziel: 27,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
UBS AG
23,00 €
Morgan Stanley
26,00 €
Barclays Capital
31,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
30,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,74%
Ø Kursziel: 27,14
