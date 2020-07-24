FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics nach Zahlen von 26 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das zweite Quartal des Halbleiterherstellers sei angesichts des schwierigen Umfeldes eindrucksvoll ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Johannes Schaller in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Investitionen in Wachstumsfelder hätten sich ausgezahlt./mf/edh