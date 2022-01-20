|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
44,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,44%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
40,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,25%
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
52,17 €
|19:56 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|17:11 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:46 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:36 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
