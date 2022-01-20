  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

40,28EUR
-0,57EUR
-1,40%
18:25:46
STU
39,84EUR
-0,78EUR
-1,92%
17:50:06
GVIE

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

STMicroelectronics Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 46 auf 44 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies hält die Chancen und Risiken bei dem Chipkonzern derzeit für ausgewogen, wie er in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie schrieb. Die Geschäfte entwickelten sich gut, Anleger sollten aber eine Normalisierung des Marktumfelds auf dem Radar haben./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2022 / 19:02 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2022 / 19:02 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
44,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
39,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,44%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
40,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,25%
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
52,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

19:56 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
17:11 Uhr STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
15:46 Uhr STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:36 Uhr STMicroelectronics Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08:36 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+29,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,53%
Ø Kursziel: 52,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Morgan Stanley
45 €
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
48,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
60,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
48,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
48,00 €
UBS AG
44,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,53%
Ø Kursziel: 52,17
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

