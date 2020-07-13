|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
27,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,00%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,31 €
|14:21 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.07.20
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.07.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:32 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|14:49 Uhr
|Givaudan add
|14:24 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|14:23 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|14:22 Uhr
|Vossloh Halten
|14:21 Uhr
|KRONES add
|14:20 Uhr
|Novartis Equal-Weight
|14:20 Uhr
|UBS Equal-Weight
|14:18 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|14:18 Uhr
|BBVA buy
|14:18 Uhr
|Santander Hold
|14:18 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|14:16 Uhr
|Novartis Hold
|14:16 Uhr
|Givaudan buy
|14:15 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|14:14 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim buy
|14:14 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|14:13 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Sell
|14:13 Uhr
|Givaudan buy
|14:13 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|14:11 Uhr
|Stabilus Reduce
|14:11 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|13:32 Uhr
|UBS Sector Perform
|13:31 Uhr
|UBS Outperform
|13:31 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|13:31 Uhr
|Fresenius Neutral
|13:30 Uhr
|Fraport Underperform
|13:27 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|13:26 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|13:26 Uhr
|Microsoft overweight
|13:25 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|13:24 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|13:24 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. overweight
|13:24 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|13:24 Uhr
|AXA overweight
|13:23 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|13:23 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|13:23 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|13:23 Uhr
|Talanx overweight
|12:55 Uhr
|Telefonica Neutral
|12:47 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Sell
|12:46 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|12:45 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|10:27 Uhr
|Biofrontera Halten
|09:22 Uhr
|EVOTEC add
|08:48 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|08:47 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson buy
|08:47 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|08:46 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|06:39 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Neutral
