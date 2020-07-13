finanzen.net

STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

26,51EUR
-0,32EUR
-1,19%
17:35:45
XETRA
26,54EUR
-0,26EUR
-0,97%
17:45:05
GVIE
21.07.2020 14:21

STMicroelectronics Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics vor Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Der Halbleiterhersteller sei gut positioniert für starkes Wachstum, schrieb Analyst Achal Sultania in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.07.2020 / 04:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Outperform

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
27,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,00%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
26,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,62%
Analyst Name:
Achal Sultania 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

14:21 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.07.20 STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
02.07.20 STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
02.07.20 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.06.20 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

-8,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,29%
Ø Kursziel: 24,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
Morgan Stanley
26,00 €
UBS AG
23,00 €
Barclays Capital
29,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Credit Suisse Group
28,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
26,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,29%
Ø Kursziel: 24,31
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

