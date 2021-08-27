  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Neues Trading und Anleger Webinar "10 Tipps zur Verdoppelung Ihrer Rendite" am Mittwoch 19 Uhr live mit Sebastian Müller von Derivatewoche.de +++-w-

STMicroelectronics Aktie

38,05EUR
-0,29EUR
-0,76%
16:32:32
STU
41,62CHF
+0,60CHF
+1,45%
18:00:00
BRX

WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
13.09.2021 20:46

STMicroelectronics Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 41 auf 46,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Jakob Bluestone begründete dies in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem soliden Quartalsbericht des Herstellers von Halbleitern. Er schraubte die Schätzungen für den Umsatz und das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) der Jahre 2021 bis 2023 nach oben. Das Unternehmen sei gut positioniert für ein überdurchschnittliches Wachstum./bek/men

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 SF7AGT 4,40
0,88
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 SF7XRW 7,97
0,49
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SF7AGT, SF7XRW. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2021 / 16:44 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.09.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Outperform

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
46,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
38,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,89%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
38,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,22%
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
40,36 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

20:46 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.08.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.21 STMicroelectronics Overweight Morgan Stanley
30.07.21 STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
30.07.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. Newsmehr STMicroelectronics N.V. News
RSS Feed
STMicroelectronics N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+6,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,09%
Ø Kursziel: 40,36
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
37 €
UBS AG
38 €
Barclays Capital
45,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37,00 €
Morgan Stanley
40,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
47 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,09%
Ø Kursziel: 40,36
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

19:59 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
17:40 Uhr BAT Neutral
16:11 Uhr Merck Halten
14:35 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
14:26 Uhr Uber Buy
14:24 Uhr Twitter Sell
14:23 Uhr Facebook Buy
14:21 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
13:02 Uhr Amazon Buy
13:02 Uhr Danone Buy
12:46 Uhr Netflix Neutral
11:58 Uhr Apple Buy
11:31 Uhr Apple Neutral
11:04 Uhr Vivendi Buy
10:52 Uhr Novartis Hold
10:17 Uhr Deutsche Börse Buy
10:03 Uhr Merck Buy
10:00 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
09:57 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
09:56 Uhr Symrise Equal Weight
09:55 Uhr Merck Equal Weight
09:54 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
09:31 Uhr BMW Outperform
09:30 Uhr Vantage Towers Buy
07:56 Uhr Continental Overweight
07:38 Uhr Rio Tinto Overweight
07:31 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
07:25 Uhr easyJet Hold
07:22 Uhr Allianz Hold
06:24 Uhr ABOUT YOU Buy
06:21 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
10.09.21 Schneider Electric Outperform
10.09.21 Apple Overweight
10.09.21 Lufthansa Halten
10.09.21 K+S Add
10.09.21 Merck Halten
10.09.21 Akzo Nobel Hold
10.09.21 ASML NV Hold
10.09.21 Roche Hold
10.09.21 Roche Buy
10.09.21 easyJet Buy
10.09.21 Airbus Buy
10.09.21 Merck Buy
10.09.21 AstraZeneca Outperform
10.09.21 Akzo Nobel Neutral
10.09.21 Merck Neutral
10.09.21 easyJet Neutral
10.09.21 Merck Outperform
10.09.21 S&T Buy
10.09.21 Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Von welchem Hersteller würden Sie ein Elektroauto kaufen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen