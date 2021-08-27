|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
46,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
38,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,89%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
38,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
40,36 €
