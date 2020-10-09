finanzen.net
STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

29,57EUR
+0,26EUR
+0,89%
12:38:48
STU
12.10.2020 11:51

STMicroelectronics overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 33 auf 34 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der europäische Technologie-Hardware-Sektor habe die Corona-Krise bislang gut gemeistert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Geschäftsentwicklungen der Unternehmen im dritten Quartal dürften vor allem dank einer Erholung der Absatzbranchen Automobil und Mobilfunk gut ausgefallen sein. Der Sektorausblick auf das laufende Schlussquartal sollte die Konsensschätzungen übertreffen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.10.2020 / 23:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.10.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

