  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

STMicroelectronics Aktie WKN: 893438 / ISIN: NL0000226223

33,77EUR
+0,19EUR
+0,57%
10:32:34
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
14.01.2021 10:26

STMicroelectronics overweight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 36 auf 40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Nachdem der europäische Technologie-Hardware-Sektor den Covid-19-Sturm im Vorjahr gut überstanden habe, dürfte sich die positive strukturelle und zyklische Dynamik 2021 fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Besonders optimistisch sei er für die auf die Segmente Automobil und Mobilfunk ausgerichteten Halbleiterunternehmen wie STMicro, Dialog und Infineon./edh/tav

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 SB7SLK 4,48
0,76
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf STMicroelectronics
Long
 SD9M48 9,52
0,36
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7SLK, SD9M48. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2021 / 22:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics overweight

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
40,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
33,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,72%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
33,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,45%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Gardiner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
34,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

10:26 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral UBS AG
11.01.21 STMicroelectronics buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11.01.21 STMicroelectronics buy UBS AG
08.01.21 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+1,77%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,77%
Ø Kursziel: 34,37
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
26
28
30
32
34
36
38
40
Morgan Stanley
34 €
Credit Suisse Group
35,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
35,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
37,00 €
Oddo BHF
33,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
UBS AG
35,00 €
Barclays Capital
40,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,77%
Ø Kursziel: 34,37
alle STMicroelectronics N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:04 Uhr Nokia Equal weight
09:39 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
09:01 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
08:35 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
08:34 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
08:34 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) buy
08:14 Uhr Südzucker Underweight
08:13 Uhr ASOS buy
08:13 Uhr BASF Hold
08:12 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
07:29 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
07:28 Uhr Saint-Gobain Sell
07:26 Uhr AXA buy
13.01.21 Intel Outperform
13.01.21 alstria office REIT-AG buy
13.01.21 Zalando buy
13.01.21 Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sector Perform
13.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13.01.21 Intel Underperform
13.01.21 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
13.01.21 Intel overweight
13.01.21 ASOS buy
13.01.21 ASOS Outperform
13.01.21 National Grid Outperform
13.01.21 RWE Outperform
13.01.21 KION GROUP kaufen
13.01.21 alstria office REIT-AG Hold
13.01.21 Software add
13.01.21 Lufthansa Neutral
13.01.21 easyJet Neutral
13.01.21 Air France-KLM Sell
13.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy
13.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13.01.21 ASOS overweight
13.01.21 Ryanair buy
13.01.21 TeamViewer buy
13.01.21 Deutsche Börse Hold
13.01.21 Nordex Hold
13.01.21 Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
13.01.21 Deutsche Post kaufen
13.01.21 Software Hold
13.01.21 Orange buy
13.01.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
13.01.21 Carrefour buy
13.01.21 Vossloh kaufen
13.01.21 Deutsche Post kaufen
13.01.21 AXA overweight
13.01.21 Zurich Insurance overweight
13.01.21 ASOS Outperform
13.01.21 NORMA Group buy

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Demokraten planen ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren gegen Donald Trump. Macht dies Ihrer Meinung nach noch Sinn?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen