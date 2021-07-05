  • Suche
STMicroelectronics Aktie

12.07.2021 11:41

STMicroelectronics Overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro belassen. Die Halbleiterknappheit dürfte in der anstehenden Berichtssaison im Technologiesektor das wohl wichtigste Thema werden, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Den Chipsektor sehe er vor diesem Hintergrund generell positiv, Kapazitätsengpässe dürften den Schwung bei Chipproduzenten aber auch 2022 noch begrenzen. STMicro zieht er den Infineon-Aktien vor./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2021 / 02:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2021 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Overweight

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
42,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
32,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,38%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
32,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,71%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Gardiner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
38,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

11:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
05.07.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.21 STMicroelectronics Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.06.21 STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.04.21 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele STMicroelectronics Aktie

+19,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,29%
Ø Kursziel: 38,63
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
UBS AG
36 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
40,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
34,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
39,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,29%
Ø Kursziel: 38,63
Aktuelle Analysen

10:52 Uhr Diageo Overweight
10:52 Uhr Novo Nordisk Underperform
10:52 Uhr AstraZeneca Buy
10:51 Uhr VINCI Equal Weight
10:51 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
10:51 Uhr ams Underweight
10:50 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Equal Weight
10:50 Uhr STMicroelectronics Overweight
10:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
09.07.21 BASF Buy
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Overweight
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
09.07.21 BASF Neutral
09.07.21 Fielmann Kaufen
09.07.21 Drägerwerk Kaufen
09.07.21 KION GROUP Kaufen
09.07.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
09.07.21 ING Group Buy
09.07.21 Stellantis Overweight
09.07.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
09.07.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
09.07.21 Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
09.07.21 DWS Group Buy
09.07.21 Vodafone Group Buy
09.07.21 Orange Neutral
09.07.21 GEA Sell
09.07.21 Vodafone Group Overweight
09.07.21 BNP Paribas Overweight
09.07.21 Rio Tinto Overweight
09.07.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
09.07.21 Alstom Overweight
09.07.21 GEA Underweight
09.07.21 KION GROUP Neutral
09.07.21 Knorr-Bremse Neutral
09.07.21 Schneider Electric Overweight
09.07.21 Siemens Overweight
09.07.21 Siemens Energy Overweight
09.07.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
09.07.21 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Overweight
09.07.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
09.07.21 Ceconomy St. Buy
09.07.21 Ceconomy St. Buy
09.07.21 ING Group Buy
09.07.21 Südzucker Buy
09.07.21 LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
09.07.21 Pernod Ricard Buy
09.07.21 Daimler Buy
09.07.21 DWS Group Neutral

