|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
42,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
32,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,38%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
32,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Gardiner
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
38,63 €
|11:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.21
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.21
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.21
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:52 Uhr
|Diageo Overweight
|10:52 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|10:52 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Buy
|10:51 Uhr
|VINCI Equal Weight
|10:51 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|10:51 Uhr
|ams Underweight
|10:50 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Equal Weight
|10:50 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Overweight
|10:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|09.07.21
|BASF Buy
|09.07.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
|09.07.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|09.07.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Overweight
|09.07.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|09.07.21
|BASF Neutral
|09.07.21
|Fielmann Kaufen
|09.07.21
|Drägerwerk Kaufen
|09.07.21
|KION GROUP Kaufen
|09.07.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|09.07.21
|ING Group Buy
|09.07.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|09.07.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|09.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|09.07.21
|Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
|09.07.21
|DWS Group Buy
|09.07.21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|09.07.21
|Orange Neutral
|09.07.21
|GEA Sell
|09.07.21
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|09.07.21
|BNP Paribas Overweight
|09.07.21
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|09.07.21
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|09.07.21
|Alstom Overweight
|09.07.21
|GEA Underweight
|09.07.21
|KION GROUP Neutral
|09.07.21
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|09.07.21
|Schneider Electric Overweight
|09.07.21
|Siemens Overweight
|09.07.21
|Siemens Energy Overweight
|09.07.21
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|09.07.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Overweight
|09.07.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|09.07.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|09.07.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|09.07.21
|ING Group Buy
|09.07.21
|Südzucker Buy
|09.07.21
|LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
|09.07.21
|Pernod Ricard Buy
|09.07.21
|Daimler Buy
|09.07.21
|DWS Group Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan