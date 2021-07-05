LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro belassen. Die Halbleiterknappheit dürfte in der anstehenden Berichtssaison im Technologiesektor das wohl wichtigste Thema werden, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Den Chipsektor sehe er vor diesem Hintergrund generell positiv, Kapazitätsengpässe dürften den Schwung bei Chipproduzenten aber auch 2022 noch begrenzen. STMicro zieht er den Infineon-Aktien vor./tih/mis