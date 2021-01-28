  • Suche
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Unterstützen Sie uns bei der Neugestaltung des Aktienbereichs - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++

Zalando Aktie

WKN: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

01.03.2022 18:56

Zalando Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Zalando auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. In dem aktuell volatilen und unsicheren Umfeld sei der Online-Modehändler dank seiner Marktführerschaft und seiner Plattformstrategie gut positioniert, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts dessen biete die Aktie mit einem Abschlag von rund 50 Prozent auf den historischen Durchschnitt eine attraktive Kurschance./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.03.2022 / 09:59 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2022 / 09:59 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zalando Outperform

Unternehmen:
Zalando		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
53,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
105,61%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
53,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
104,23%
Analyst Name:
Sherri Malek 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
100,04 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Zalando News
Kursziele Zalando Aktie

+85,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +85,74%
Ø Kursziel: 100,04
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
115
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
101,00 €
Baader Bank
96,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
110,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
111,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
118,00 €
Warburg Research
97,00 €
UBS AG
97 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
92,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
77,00 €
Barclays Capital
104,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
106,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
92,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +85,74%
Ø Kursziel: 100,04
alle Zalando Kursziele

