NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Zalando auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. In dem aktuell volatilen und unsicheren Umfeld sei der Online-Modehändler dank seiner Marktführerschaft und seiner Plattformstrategie gut positioniert, schrieb Analystin Sherri Malek in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts dessen biete die Aktie mit einem Abschlag von rund 50 Prozent auf den historischen Durchschnitt eine attraktive Kurschance./edh/he