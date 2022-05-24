Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:22 Uhr 1,0 Prozent auf 106,04 EUR. Bei 105,76 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 105,76 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 168 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 14.08.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 310,15 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 65,81 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 37,71 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommende Q2 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.08.2022 veröffentlicht. Experten erwarten die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen am 06.09.2023.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,81 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

