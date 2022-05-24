  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
12.08.2022 11:35

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten
Blick auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 1,0 Prozent auf 106,04 EUR abwärts.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:22 Uhr 1,0 Prozent auf 106,04 EUR. Bei 105,76 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 105,76 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 168 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 14.08.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 310,15 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 65,81 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 37,71 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommende Q2 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.08.2022 veröffentlicht. Experten erwarten die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen am 06.09.2023.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,81 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher (finanzen.net)
11.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag in Grün (finanzen.net)
11.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Vormittag mit Zoom Video Communications ein (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

11.08.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher
11.08.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagmittag in Grün
11.08.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Vormittag mit Zoom Video Communications ein
07.08.22Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
18.07.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
25.07.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.07.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
04.08.22Zoom Video Communications started at buy with $135 stock price target at MKM Partners
04.08.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
10.08.22Is Trending Stock Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) a Buy Now?
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

EUR-USD: Prognoseänderung
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf BASF, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia
Dank enttäuschender US Inflation - Wohl positiver Wochenabschluss
Bullen nehmen Verlaufshoch ins Visier
Energiekonzern Eon bestätigt nach Halbjahreszahlen Prognose
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die große Unbekannte
Rezession und Aktienmarkt: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Video: BIT Capital Quarterly Update
Bleibt die Inflation?
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
Darum sollten Sie Ihr Portfolio jetzt um digitalen Immobilieninvestments erweitern
Privatkredit: Erfülle dir jetzt deine Wünsche
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Volksaktie im Dollar-Rausch und Geldverdienen mit der GenZ
Der ESG-Schwindel – nur diese kleine Gruppe von Fonds bewirkt wirklich etwas
Peak der Inflation erreicht? Die trügerische Hoffnung auf das Ende der Preisspirale
Disney überholt Netflix und Geld verdienen ohne Aufregung
Kaum noch Stromverträge für Neukunden – das sollten Verbraucher jetzt beachten

News von

Mit diesen drei Dividendenaktien schützt sich Bill Gates gegen die Inflation
Nel ASA mit Geschäftszahlen: Nel-Aktie und Analysten reagieren sofort
Intel, Infineon, Nvidia & Co.: Es wird so schlimm wie seit mindestens zehn Jahren nicht mehr
Heiße Haus-Preise kühlen ab - so sollten Käufer reagieren
Historische Kaufchance - Welche Aktien jetzt extrem unterbewertet sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- VW mit stabilem Juli-Absatz -- BaFin stellt Mängel bei Deutsche Börse-Tochter Clearstream fest -- Bayer, freenet, Rivian im Fokus

Mercedes-Benz kooperiert mit CATL bei Herstellung von E-Auto-Batterien. SAF-HOLLAND kommt bei Haldex-Übernahme voran. ZEAL Network erringt Sieg vor Bundesfinanzhof. Jungheinrich schlägt Erwartungen. Novartis: Zwei Todesfälle nach Behandlung mit Zolgensma. Knorr-Bremse macht deutlich weniger Nettogewinn. PATRIZIA hält an Jahresprognose fest. Deutsche Euroshop legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 31 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 31 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 31 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Hunderassen kosten im Laufe ihres Lebens am meisten Geld
So hohe Kosten verursachen diese Hunderassen
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
Die wertvollsten Fußballclubs der Welt
Vereine an der Spitze
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Worüber machen Sie sich derzeit die größeren Sorgen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen