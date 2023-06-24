DAX 15.791 -0,3%ESt50 4.268 -0,1%TDax 3.133 -0,6%Dow 33.727 -0,7%Nas 13.493 -1,0%Bitcoin 27.744 -0,7%Euro 1,0905 -0,3%Öl 74,32 +0,1%Gold 1.933 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Apple 865985 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Minus -- Novo Nordisk bringt Abnehmspritze in Deutschland raus -- IBM steht vor Milliardenübernahme -- Porsche plant Hochleistungszellen -- Siemens Energy, GSK, Symrise im Fokus
Top News
Aston Martin-Aktie springt hoch: Aston Martin und Mercedes Benz vereinbaren Kooperation - Mercedes-Benz-Aktie leichter
Hot Stocks heute: Apple-Short-Trade - Vonovia: Tiefere Kurse zeichnen sich ab
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
110,52 EUR -2,02 EUR -1,79 %
STU
120,38 USD -1,96 USD -1,60 %
NDB
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.1424,81 Mrd. EUR KGV19,25

WKN A14Y6F

ISIN US02079K3059

Symbol GOOGL

UBS AG

Alphabet A (ex Google) Neutral

11:26 Uhr
Alphabet A (ex Google) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Alphabet A (ex Google)
110,52 EUR -2,02 EUR -1,79%
Charts| News| Analysen
für 0 € handeln

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die A-Aktie von Alphabet von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, obwohl das Kursziel von 123 auf 132 US-Dollar angehoben wurde. Für den Google-Mutterkonzern gebe es kaum noch Luft nach oben, schrieb Analyst Lloyd Walmsley in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Mittelfristig erwartet er Risiken für den Umsatz durch die Einführung von Künstlicher Intelligenz in der Websuche, die zunächst nicht optimiert sein dürfte. KI-Investitionen könnten zudem an der Marge zehren. Walmsley sieht ein besseres Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei Amazon und Meta ./niw/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2023 / 01:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2023 / 01:18 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 132,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 120,32		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,71%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 120,38		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,65%
Analyst Name:
Lloyd Walmsley 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 129,29

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

11:26 Alphabet A (ex Google) Neutral UBS AG
27.04.23 Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy UBS AG
26.04.23 Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform Credit Suisse Group
26.04.23 Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.23 Alphabet A (ex Google) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)