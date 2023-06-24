Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie
WKN A14Y6F
ISIN US02079K3059
Symbol GOOGL
Alphabet A (ex Google) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die A-Aktie von Alphabet von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft, obwohl das Kursziel von 123 auf 132 US-Dollar angehoben wurde. Für den Google-Mutterkonzern gebe es kaum noch Luft nach oben, schrieb Analyst Lloyd Walmsley in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Mittelfristig erwartet er Risiken für den Umsatz durch die Einführung von Künstlicher Intelligenz in der Websuche, die zunächst nicht optimiert sein dürfte. KI-Investitionen könnten zudem an der Marge zehren. Walmsley sieht ein besseres Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei Amazon und Meta
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2023 / 01:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2023 / 01:18 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 132,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 120,32
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,71%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 120,38
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Lloyd Walmsley
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 129,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
