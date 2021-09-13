  • Suche
Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

2.290,00EUR
-33,50EUR
-1,44%
10:55:07
XETRA
2.657,98USD
-15,54USD
-0,58%
11:11:42
NDB

WKN: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059 / Symbol: GOOGL

01.10.2021 08:01

Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Alphabet A-Aktie mit "Outperform" und einem Kursziel von 3400 US-Dollar in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Muttergesellschaft des Suchmaschinenbetreibers Google sei in einer fast unübertroffenen Position, wenn es um Investitionen in einige der weltweit größten und wichtigsten sogenannten vertikalen Märkte wie etwa drahtlose Breitbandnetze, Verkehr, Stadtplanung sowie öffentliche Gesundheit und Gesundheitsversorgung gehe, schrieb Analyst Brad Erickson in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.09.2021 / 16:01 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.09.2021 / 16:01 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 3.400,00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 2.673,52		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,17%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 2.657,98		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,92%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 3.195,83
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+20,24%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,24%
Ø Kursziel: 3.195,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
2800
2900
3000
3100
3200
3300
3400
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.875,00 $
Barclays Capital
3.000,00 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.150,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.350,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
3.400,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
3.400,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,24%
Ø Kursziel: 3.195,83
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

