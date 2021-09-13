|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 3.400,00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 2.673,52
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,17%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 2.657,98
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,92%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 3.195,83
|08:01 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.09.21
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.09.21
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.21
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.21
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:06 Uhr
|ASML NV Hold
|10:06 Uhr
|TRATON Buy
|10:05 Uhr
|SYNLAB Buy
|10:04 Uhr
|Covestro Buy
|10:00 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|10:00 Uhr
|LEONI Hold
|10:00 Uhr
|Valeo SA Hold
|10:00 Uhr
|Schaeffler Hold
|09:59 Uhr
|ElringKlinger Hold
|09:59 Uhr
|GEA Hold
|09:59 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|09:40 Uhr
|BMW Buy
|09:40 Uhr
|LEONI Sell
|08:55 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|08:55 Uhr
|Kering Outperform
|08:54 Uhr
|Diageo Buy
|08:53 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|08:52 Uhr
|Nemetschek Overweight
|08:52 Uhr
|Zur Rose Sell
|08:32 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|08:32 Uhr
|adidas Buy
|08:20 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|08:02 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|07:40 Uhr
|BMW Equal Weight
|07:25 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|07:17 Uhr
|Enel Overweight
|07:16 Uhr
|Sanofi Overweight
|07:15 Uhr
|LOréal Overweight
|07:15 Uhr
|Vivendi Overweight
|07:14 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|06:59 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|06:58 Uhr
|Diageo Neutral
|06:58 Uhr
|Kone Overweight
|06:57 Uhr
|Allianz Buy
|06:35 Uhr
|Universal Music Overweight
|30.09.21
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|30.09.21
|Facebook Outperform
|30.09.21
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
|30.09.21
|Santander Neutral
|30.09.21
|BMW Neutral
|30.09.21
|BMW Buy
|30.09.21
|ABOUT YOU Add
|30.09.21
|Zur Rose Buy
|30.09.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|30.09.21
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|30.09.21
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|30.09.21
|easyJet Outperform
|30.09.21
|Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|30.09.21
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|30.09.21
|Vodafone Group Buy
