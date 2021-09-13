NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Alphabet A-Aktie mit "Outperform" und einem Kursziel von 3400 US-Dollar in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Muttergesellschaft des Suchmaschinenbetreibers Google sei in einer fast unübertroffenen Position, wenn es um Investitionen in einige der weltweit größten und wichtigsten sogenannten vertikalen Märkte wie etwa drahtlose Breitbandnetze, Verkehr, Stadtplanung sowie öffentliche Gesundheit und Gesundheitsversorgung gehe, schrieb Analyst Brad Erickson in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts./la/he