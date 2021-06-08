ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 US-Dollar belassen. Mit neuen Patenten unterstreiche der Konzern seine Ambitionen am Automarkt, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese Vorhaben seien noch nicht in der Bewertung berücksichtigt./mf/gl