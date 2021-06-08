  • Suche
114,52EUR
+0,06EUR
+0,05%
13:27:22
STU
136,33USD
+1,55USD
+1,15%
02:00:00
NAS
30.06.2021 08:51

Apple buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 155 US-Dollar belassen. Mit neuen Patenten unterstreiche der Konzern seine Ambitionen am Automarkt, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diese Vorhaben seien noch nicht in der Bewertung berücksichtigt./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:51 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 155,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 136,33		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,69%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 136,33		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,69%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 151,22
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:51 Uhr Apple buy UBS AG
08.06.21 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.21 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
20.05.21 Apple buy UBS AG
19.05.21 Apple Equal weight Barclays Capital
Kursziele Apple Aktie

+10,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,92%
Ø Kursziel: 151,22
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Morgan Stanley
164,00 $
Deutsche Bank AG
160,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
171,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
165,00 $
Bernstein Research
132,00 $
Barclays Capital
134,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
130,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
UBS AG
155,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,92%
Ø Kursziel: 151,22
