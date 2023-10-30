Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Produkt-Show auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Das Kursziel bleibt 213 US-Dollar. Die Details der Produktvorstellungen deckten sich weitgehend mit dem, was man im Vorfeld in der Presse habe erfahren können, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Präsentation neuer Versionen des MacBook Pro und des iMac wertete der Experte positiv./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 21:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Apple Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 213,00
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
$ 170,29
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,08%
|Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 169,85
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,40%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:51
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
