Marktkap. 2475,97 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,62

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Conviction Buy List

08:51 Uhr
Apple Conviction Buy List
Apple Inc.
Apple Inc.
159,58 EUR -0,66 EUR -0,41%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Produkt-Show auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Das Kursziel bleibt 213 US-Dollar. Die Details der Produktvorstellungen deckten sich weitgehend mit dem, was man im Vorfeld in der Presse habe erfahren können, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Präsentation neuer Versionen des MacBook Pro und des iMac wertete der Experte positiv./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 21:50 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 1000 Words / shutterstock

Zusammenfassung: Apple Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 213,00
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
$ 170,29		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,08%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 169,85		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,40%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,71

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:51 Apple Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
05.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
