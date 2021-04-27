  • Suche
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

113,24EUR
+3,14EUR
+2,85%
13:40:31
STU
133,58USD
-0,81USD
-0,60%
02:00:00
NAS
29.04.2021 13:26

Apple Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Apple nach Zahlen zum zweiten Geschäftsquartal 2020/21 von 140 auf 150 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Zahlenwerk des iPhone-Herstellers sei durchweg besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Matthew Cabral in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Es sei erneut ein "herausragendes Quartal" gewesen./ck/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2021 / 05:56 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 150,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 137,52		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,08%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 133,58		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,29%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Cabral 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 151,67
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

13:26 Uhr Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13:11 Uhr Apple buy UBS AG
27.04.21 Apple overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.21 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
21.04.21 Apple Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Einkommensquellen im Visier
Marktsättigung: Muss Netflix andere Wege zum Geldverdienen suchen?
Die letzte Quartalsbilanz des Streaming-Pioniers Netflix brachte ein elementares Problem ins Bewusstsein der Anleger: Neue Nutzer in den Kernmärkten zu gewinnen, wird für Netflix immer schwieriger. Muss das US-Unternehmen nun einen Blick auf die Geschäftspolitik der Konkurrenz wagen?
13:30 Uhr
Apple zum Jahresauftakt mit wuchtigem Wachstum - Unsere Einschätzung zur Aktie (Börse Online)
13:17 Uhr
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Milliarden-Gewinne für Apple, Facebook und Samsung (dpa-afx)
12:46 Uhr
Apple-Aktie aktuell: Anleger greifen bei Apple zu (finanzen.net)
12:28 Uhr
MARKT USA/Freundlicher Start der Wall Street dank perfektem Umfeld (Dow Jones)
12:21 Uhr
James Bond, Heidi Klum & Co: Diese Stars haben einen eigenen Stock-Index (finanzen.net)
12:20 Uhr
HSBC: Wall Street liegt voll daneben – Facebook und Apple präsentieren Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
12:07 Uhr
Apple und Samsung warnen im Technologieboom vor Chip-Engpässen (Reuters)
12:05 Uhr
Rekordquartal: Ist für Apple jetzt immer Weihnachten? (Tagesschau)
28.04.21
Apple (AAPL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates (Zacks)
