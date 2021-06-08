  • Suche
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

08.06.2021 12:31

Apple Neutral (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 150 US-Dollar belassen. Die Entwicklerkonferenz des US-Technologiekonzerns sei bisher wie erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Matthew Cabral in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Entscheidend blieben die weitere Entwicklung beim iPhone und die Normalisierung des Geschäfts in anderen Bereichen./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2021 / 04:34 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
$ 150,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 125,94		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,10%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 127,13		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,99%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Cabral 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 151,22
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08.06.21 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.06.21 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
20.05.21 Apple buy UBS AG
19.05.21 Apple Equal weight Barclays Capital
11.05.21 Apple market-perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Apples verborgene Schätze
15 unbekannte Patente, die Apple in der Schublade hat
Viele Menschen sehen die große Schwierigkeit des Erfolgs eher darin, weiterhin erfolgreich zu bleiben, als erfolgreich zu werden. Damit Apple das auch in Zukunft gelingt, hat das Unternehmen durchaus vielversprechende Patente in der Schublade, die für das nächste "One More Thing" sorgen könnten.
10:30 Uhr
Apple verbraucht mehr Kamera-Komponenten als alle Android-Hersteller zusammen (Heise)
10:12 Uhr
Feature-Branches: Apple versteckt neue iOS-Funktionen vor seinen eigenen Leuten (Golem.de)
09:52 Uhr
Apple outlined plans to increase consumer data privacy at WWDC (VentureBeat)
09:50 Uhr
Apples neue AirTags: Keine Innovation, aber doch deutliche Unterschiede zu Konkurrent Tile (finanzen.net)
09:08 Uhr
Apple-Award und Shitstorm - Wie zwei deutsche Gründer einen App-Hit landeten (WELT)
09:00 Uhr
Apple Pay: MacOS Monterey zeigt Vollbild-Videos von iOS-Apps (Golem.de)
07:00 Uhr
Feedback PLC : Bleepa available on Apple App Store & Google Play (Investegate)
09.06.21
iCloud und Apple-ID: Apple regelt digitales Erbe (Heise)
09.06.21
Bei Gerätewechsel: Apple gewährt kurzfristig unbegrenzten iCloud-Speicher (Golem.de)
09.06.21
Apple: Von wegen keine Innovation (Der Aktionär)
07:07 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fest -- Deutsche Bank erwartet dreistellige Millionenbelastung -- AIXTRON erhöht erneut Prognose -- GameStop, BMW, Amazon, Stellantis im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Kursziele Apple Aktie

+18,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,95%
Ø Kursziel: 151,22
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Barclays Capital
134,00 $
UBS AG
155,00 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
130,00 $
Credit Suisse Group
150,00 $
Bernstein Research
132,00 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
165,00 $
Morgan Stanley
164,00 $
Deutsche Bank AG
160,00 $
RBC Capital Markets
171,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,95%
Ø Kursziel: 151,22
alle Apple Inc. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:22 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight
10:14 Uhr Eni buy
10:10 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
10:03 Uhr Ströer overweight
10:02 Uhr Knorr-Bremse kaufen
09:51 Uhr United Parcel Service overweight
07:38 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
09.06.21 voestalpine Neutral
09.06.21 Commerzbank Sector Perform
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral
09.06.21 Zalando buy
09.06.21 TOTAL Outperform
09.06.21 Inditex Sector Perform
09.06.21 Unilever buy
09.06.21 United Parcel Service buy
09.06.21 United Parcel Service Neutral
09.06.21 thyssenkrupp kaufen
09.06.21 Inditex Hold
09.06.21 VINCI overweight
09.06.21 LafargeHolcim overweight
09.06.21 HeidelbergCement Neutral
09.06.21 Fraport Neutral
09.06.21 Vonovia buy
09.06.21 BAT Neutral
09.06.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
09.06.21 Kering buy
09.06.21 Swiss Re overweight
09.06.21 Grand City Properties buy
09.06.21 zooplus buy
09.06.21 Assicurazioni Generali Underweight
09.06.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
09.06.21 Zurich Insurance overweight
09.06.21 KRONES buy
09.06.21 HELLA buy
09.06.21 voestalpine Hold
09.06.21 Roche Hold
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral
09.06.21 Fraport Neutral
09.06.21 Merck Neutral
09.06.21 KION GROUP buy
09.06.21 DWS Group buy
09.06.21 Philips Conviction Buy List
09.06.21 TeamViewer overweight
09.06.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton overweight
09.06.21 Inditex overweight
09.06.21 Allianz Equal weight
09.06.21 Inditex Sector Perform
09.06.21 Air Liquide overweight
09.06.21 LOréal Outperform
09.06.21 voestalpine add

