Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die ersten Daten zum neuen iPhone 15 deuteten auf eine im Vergleich zum Vorjahr niedrigere anfängliche Nachfrage nach der High-End-Variante hin, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tav/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.09.2023 / 20:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / 20:25 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: turtix / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 179,21
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,02%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 178,97
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,16%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
