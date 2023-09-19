DAX 15.756 +0,6%ESt50 4.264 +0,5%MSCI World 2.951 -0,2%Dow 34.518 -0,3%Nas 13.678 -0,2%Bitcoin 25.309 -0,7%Euro 1,0700 +0,2%Öl 93,54 -0,9%Gold 1.932 +0,0%
Apple Aktie

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

12:21 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die ersten Daten zum neuen iPhone 15 deuteten auf eine im Vergleich zum Vorjahr niedrigere anfängliche Nachfrage nach der High-End-Variante hin, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tav/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.09.2023 / 20:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / 20:25 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

