Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Absatzdynamik beim iPhone habe im August sowohl zum Vorjahr als auch zum Vormonat nachgelassen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Untersaisonale Trends deuteten auf ein schwieriges September-Quartal hin./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.09.2023 / 14:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.09.2023 / 14:38 / GMT
Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 170,43
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,48%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 170,43
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,48%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 203,71
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
