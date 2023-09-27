DAX 15.243 +0,2%ESt50 4.139 +0,2%MSCI World 2.841 -0,1%Dow 33.550 -0,2%Nas 13.093 +0,2%Bitcoin 25.139 +0,2%Euro 1,0513 +0,1%Öl 97,17 +0,5%Gold 1.878 +0,2%
Apple Aktie

162,12 EUR +0,18 EUR +0,11 %
STU
170,43 USD -1,53 USD -0,89 %
NDB
Marktkap. 2561,9 Mrd. EUR

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:51 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
162,12 EUR 0,18 EUR 0,11%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Absatzdynamik beim iPhone habe im August sowohl zum Vorjahr als auch zum Vormonat nachgelassen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Untersaisonale Trends deuteten auf ein schwieriges September-Quartal hin./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.09.2023 / 14:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.09.2023 / 14:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

