UBS AG

Apple Neutral

15:36 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die Nachfrage dürfte sich zuletzt abgeschwächt haben, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. iPhone-Lagerbestände seien zudem ein Risiko mit Blick auf das erste Quartal./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 02:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2024 / 02:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

