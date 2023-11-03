DAX 16.995 +0,8%ESt50 4.675 +0,8%MSCI World 3.227 +0,7%Dow 38.520 +1,0%Nas 15.362 +1,3%Bitcoin 39.571 -0,1%Euro 1,0886 +0,1%Öl 79,06 +0,3%Gold 2.054 +0,0%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

11:31 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Eine starke Bruttogewinnmarge schaffe Spielraum mit Blick auf die Gewinnerwartungen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dem stünden aber eine nur erwartungsgemäße Entwicklung des iPhone-Absatzes und ein träges China-Geschäft gegenüber./mis/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2024 / 22:10 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2024 / 22:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.