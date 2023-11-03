Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Eine starke Bruttogewinnmarge schaffe Spielraum mit Blick auf die Gewinnerwartungen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dem stünden aber eine nur erwartungsgemäße Entwicklung des iPhone-Absatzes und ein träges China-Geschäft gegenüber./mis/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2024 / 22:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2024 / 22:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 182,09
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,34%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 181,37
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,76%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|11:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG