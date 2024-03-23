Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Umfrage unter iPhone-Nutzern auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Bindungsrate in den USA liege bei 79 Prozent, das seien 4 Prozentpunkte weniger als im Vorjahr, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt trieben bei Apple Innovation ein stabiles "Ökosystem" aus Dienstleistungen an, aber es gebe aktuell Anzeichen von Stress in diesem System./la/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 20:20 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 20:20 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 170,09
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,71%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 170,33
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,55%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 200,83
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|15:21
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:21
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:21
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG