WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

15:21 Uhr
Apple Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple nach einer Umfrage unter iPhone-Nutzern auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Die iPhone-Bindungsrate in den USA liege bei 79 Prozent, das seien 4 Prozentpunkte weniger als im Vorjahr, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt trieben bei Apple Innovation ein stabiles "Ökosystem" aus Dienstleistungen an, aber es gebe aktuell Anzeichen von Stress in diesem System./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 20:20 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 20:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

