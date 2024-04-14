DAX 18.157 +1,3%ESt50 5.021 +1,3%MSCI World 3.351 -1,2%Dow 37.983 -1,2%Nas 16.175 -1,6%Bitcoin 62.162 +0,8%Euro 1,0645 +0,0%Öl 89,79 -0,4%Gold 2.353 +0,4%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

15:06 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Den Rückgang der iPhone-Absatzzahlen um rund zehn Prozent für das erste Quartal habe er im Wesentlichen so erwartet, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2024 / 11:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2024 / 11:42 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

