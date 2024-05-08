DAX 18.563 +0,4%ESt50 5.028 -0,2%MSCI World 3.396 -0,2%Dow 39.056 +0,4%Nas 16.303 -0,2%Bitcoin 57.281 +0,6%Euro 1,0740 -0,1%Öl 83,97 +0,2%Gold 2.312 +0,2%
Apple Aktie

169,62 EUR -0,62 EUR -0,36 %
STU
182,42 USD -0,33 USD -0,18 %
nachbörslich
BTT
WKN 865985

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:46 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
Apple Inc.
169,62 EUR -0,62 EUR -0,36%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Wachstum im App Store sei im April schwächer als im März gewesen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem Kommentar vom Mittwochabend. Die Vergleichswerte für Mai und Juni seien noch schwieriger zu toppen./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 21:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 21:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

