Apple Aktie

209,85 EUR +2,10 EUR +1,01 %
STU
226,50 USD +5,42 USD +2,45 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3207,1 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

11:21 Uhr
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Umsatzdynamik im App Store habe im Juni etwas nachgelassen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar. Für seine Service-Prognosen gebe es demnach kaum Spielraum./ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2024 / 17:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

