Apple Aktie
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple vor den anstehenden Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Mit Blick auf das abgelaufene Jahresviertel dürfte es keine Überraschungen geben, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der iPhone-Hersteller dürfte sich zudem zum laufenden vierten Geschäftsquartal äußern, der Markt sei aber wohl fast ausschließlich bereits auf die Kennzahlen zum neuen Geschäftsjahr 2024/25 fokussiert./ck/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.07.2024 / 18:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.07.2024 / 18:51 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 234,82
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-19,09%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 230,08
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,42%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 205,17
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
