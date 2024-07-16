DAX 18.391 -0,7%ESt50 4.886 -1,2%MSCI World 3.647 +0,1%Dow 40.954 +1,9%Nas 18.509 +0,2%Bitcoin 59.299 -0,8%Euro 1,0935 +0,3%Öl 84,02 +0,2%Gold 2.471 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Droneshield A2DMAA Rheinmetall 703000 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 Lufthansa 823212 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 ASML NV A1J4U4
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX gibt nach -- Allianz mit Milliardendeal -- adidas traut sich noch mehr Umsatz und Gewinn zu -- Daimler Truck schreibt chinesisches Joint-Venture ab -- NEL, ASML, Bayer im Fokus
Top News
BMW-Aktie: RBC Capital Markets vergibt Bewertung
TMTG-Aktie unter Druck: Trumps Vance-Wahl überrascht die Wall Street
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Jetzt das Vanguard 360 Beraterprogramm entdecken und gemeinsam Mehrwert für Anleger schaffen.

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
210,30 EUR -4,95 EUR -2,30 %
STU
230,08 USD -4,73 USD -2,01 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 3297,53 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

12:16 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
210,30 EUR -4,95 EUR -2,30%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple vor den anstehenden Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Mit Blick auf das abgelaufene Jahresviertel dürfte es keine Überraschungen geben, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der iPhone-Hersteller dürfte sich zudem zum laufenden vierten Geschäftsquartal äußern, der Markt sei aber wohl fast ausschließlich bereits auf die Kennzahlen zum neuen Geschäftsjahr 2024/25 fokussiert./ck/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.07.2024 / 18:51 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.07.2024 / 18:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: turtix / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 234,82		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-19,09%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 230,08		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-17,42%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 205,17

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

12:16 Apple Neutral UBS AG
12.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
01.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.