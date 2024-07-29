DAX 18.400 +0,4%ESt50 4.844 +0,6%MSCI World 3.528 +0,0%Dow 40.540 -0,1%Nas 17.370 +0,1%Bitcoin 61.497 -0,5%Euro 1,0829 +0,1%Öl 79,20 -0,8%Gold 2.390 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Varta A0TGJ5 Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Apple 865985 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Warten auf Notenbank-Entscheidungen: DAX fester -- Covestro mit Gewinnwarnung -- Heidelberg Materials verfehlt Markterwartung -- FMC steigert Gewinn deutlich -- Tilray im Fokus
Top News
Aktueller Zins-Schlager im Juli: Consorsbank führt mit 3,75 % Tagesgeldzins
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
202,55 EUR +0,70 EUR +0,35 %
STU
219,20 USD +0,96 USD +0,44 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 3088,64 Mrd. EUR KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

09:36 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
202,55 EUR 0,70 EUR 0,35%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Im Zeitraum April bis Juni sei der iPhone-Marktanteil in allen Absatzmärkten außer Europa leicht gesunken, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Montagabend in seinem Kommentar./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 19:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 19:25 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Peter Kotoff / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 218,24		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,94%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 219,20		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-13,32%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 213,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

09:36 Apple Neutral UBS AG
29.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
24.07.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.07.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.