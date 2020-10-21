  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie 2x für finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! +++-w-

Bayer Aktie WKN: BAY001 / ISIN: DE000BAY0017

42,88EUR
+0,55EUR
+1,29%
13:10:05
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
26.10.2020 12:46

Bayer buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Bayer angesichts des Kaufs des US-Unternehmens Asklepios BioPharmaceutical auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Die Übernahme zusätzlicher Kapazitäten im Bereich der Pharma-Auftragsfertigung ergebe Sinn und sei ein "kluger Schritt", schrieb Analyst Michael Leuchten in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Finanzierung des Deals sei für die Leverkusener kein großer Umstand./tih/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Bayer
Long
 SB7G9M 4,85
0,89
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Bayer
Long
 SB894D 9,64
0,45
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7G9M, SB894D. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 08:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 08:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Bayer buy

Unternehmen:
Bayer		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
42,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
98,09%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
42,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
98,25%
Analyst Name:
Michael Leuchten 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Bayer

12:46 Uhr Bayer buy UBS AG
12:36 Uhr Bayer buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.20 Bayer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.20 Bayer overweight Morgan Stanley
19.10.20 Bayer buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Bayer Aktie

+70,73%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +70,73%
Ø Kursziel: 73,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
Barclays Capital
50,00 €
Bernstein Research
73,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
77,00 €
Warburg Research
81,00 €
HSBC
85,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
82,00 €
Baader Bank
105,00 €
UBS AG
85,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
73,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
75,00 €
Morgan Stanley
68,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
60,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
76,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
48,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
60,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +70,73%
Ø Kursziel: 73,20
alle Bayer Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:58 Uhr Bayer buy
11:45 Uhr Bayer buy
11:37 Uhr ADVA Hold
11:16 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
11:16 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
11:14 Uhr Air Liquide buy
10:33 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
10:30 Uhr Renault Neutral
10:30 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:30 Uhr Daimler Neutral
10:29 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
10:27 Uhr HELLA buy
10:26 Uhr Barclays overweight
09:37 Uhr Danone Underperform
09:36 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight
09:35 Uhr SAP buy
09:28 Uhr Apple overweight
09:27 Uhr New Work Hold
09:15 Uhr SAP buy
09:01 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
08:56 Uhr Fresenius overweight
08:47 Uhr Renault Equal weight
08:47 Uhr Jungheinrich Hold
08:37 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
08:37 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
08:36 Uhr UBS Underweight
08:16 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
08:15 Uhr easyJet Neutral
08:14 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
08:04 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
08:03 Uhr UBS Hold
08:02 Uhr Vonovia buy
08:02 Uhr SAP add
07:50 Uhr SAP Conviction Buy List
07:48 Uhr SAP overweight
07:47 Uhr SAP buy
07:45 Uhr Nokia Neutral
07:31 Uhr Barclays Neutral
07:30 Uhr Enel Outperform
07:30 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
07:24 Uhr New Work Hold
07:22 Uhr SAP Outperform
07:20 Uhr LOréal Hold
07:13 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
07:03 Uhr Uniper Neutral
06:57 Uhr SAP Outperform
06:50 Uhr SAP buy
06:49 Uhr Daimler buy
06:33 Uhr SAP Neutral
23.10.20 Software buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen