|Unternehmen:
Bayer
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
42,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
98,09%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
42,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
98,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Leuchten
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,20 €
|12:46 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|UBS AG
|12:36 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Bayer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.20
|Bayer overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|19.10.20
|Bayer buy
|UBS AG
|12:46 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|UBS AG
|12:36 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Bayer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.20
|Bayer overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|19.10.20
|Bayer buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.20
|Bayer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.20
|Bayer Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.10.20
|Bayer Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|01.10.20
|Bayer Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.10.20
|Bayer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:58 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:45 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:37 Uhr
|ADVA Hold
|11:16 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|11:16 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|11:14 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|10:33 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|10:30 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|10:30 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|10:30 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|10:29 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|10:27 Uhr
|HELLA buy
|10:26 Uhr
|Barclays overweight
|09:37 Uhr
|Danone Underperform
|09:36 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|09:35 Uhr
|SAP buy
|09:28 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|09:27 Uhr
|New Work Hold
|09:15 Uhr
|SAP buy
|09:01 Uhr
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
|08:56 Uhr
|Fresenius overweight
|08:47 Uhr
|Renault Equal weight
|08:47 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Hold
|08:37 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
|08:37 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
|08:36 Uhr
|UBS Underweight
|08:16 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|08:15 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|08:14 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
|08:04 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|08:03 Uhr
|UBS Hold
|08:02 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|08:02 Uhr
|SAP add
|07:50 Uhr
|SAP Conviction Buy List
|07:48 Uhr
|SAP overweight
|07:47 Uhr
|SAP buy
|07:45 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|07:31 Uhr
|Barclays Neutral
|07:30 Uhr
|Enel Outperform
|07:30 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|07:24 Uhr
|New Work Hold
|07:22 Uhr
|SAP Outperform
|07:20 Uhr
|LOréal Hold
|07:13 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|07:03 Uhr
|Uniper Neutral
|06:57 Uhr
|SAP Outperform
|06:50 Uhr
|SAP buy
|06:49 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|06:33 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|23.10.20
|Software buy
