Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 105,50 EUR

-0,75% Charts

News

Analysen

EssilorLuxottica 105,50 EUR -0,75% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Der Brillenkonzern könne eine gesunde Umsatzerholung in Nordamerika und Europa vorweisen, schrieb Analyst Piral Dadhania in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl