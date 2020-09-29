|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
15,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
16,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,63%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Trung Huynh
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
17,27 £
|09:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|09:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|29.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.07.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.07.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
|Morgan Stanley
|30.04.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09:36 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.20
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:07 Uhr
|HSBC Underperform
|10:07 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|10:06 Uhr
|Barclays Sector Perform
|10:06 Uhr
|UBS Sector Perform
|10:01 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|10:00 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|09:49 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|09:49 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
|09:49 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|09:49 Uhr
|BMW Hold
|09:45 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Ryanair overweight
|09:44 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|09:43 Uhr
|ING Group overweight
|09:00 Uhr
|S&T buy
|08:52 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
|08:52 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|08:50 Uhr
|K+S buy
|08:50 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|08:34 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07:43 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Equal weight
|07:25 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Equal-Weight
|07:20 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|07:17 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard overweight
|02.10.20
|Tesla Underperform
|02.10.20
|HSBC Underweight
|02.10.20
|TeamViewer buy
|02.10.20
|Jungheinrich kaufen
|02.10.20
|Renault overweight
|02.10.20
|Software buy
|02.10.20
|Walmart Neutral
|02.10.20
|VINCI overweight
|02.10.20
|ExxonMobil Sell
|02.10.20
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|02.10.20
|Tesla Underperform
|02.10.20
|STMicroelectronics buy
|02.10.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|02.10.20
|Fielmann buy
|02.10.20
|Covestro kaufen
|02.10.20
|VINCI buy
|02.10.20
|BNP Paribas overweight
|02.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|02.10.20
|Philips buy
|02.10.20
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|02.10.20
|UniCredit Neutral
|02.10.20
|Ryanair buy
|02.10.20
|VINCI Outperform
|02.10.20
|Vodafone Group overweight
|02.10.20
|Kering buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan