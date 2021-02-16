|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
11,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
12,82 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,26%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
12,40 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,27%
|
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
15,08 £
|16.02.21
|16.02.21
|11.02.21
|16.02.21
