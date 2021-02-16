  • Suche
GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

16.02.2021 13:06

GlaxoSmithKline Sell (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1150 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / 07:25 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Sell

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
11,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
12,82 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-10,26%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
12,40 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,27%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
15,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

