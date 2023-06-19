DAX 16.201 -1,0%ESt50 4.362 -0,7%TDax 3.206 -2,0%Dow 34.299 -0,3%Nas 13.690 -0,7%Bitcoin 24.514 +0,0%Euro 1,0931 +0,1%Öl 75,89 -0,3%Gold 1.951 +0,0%
LANXESS Aktie

28,80 EUR -1,19 EUR -3,97 %
UBS AG

LANXESS Buy

08:01 Uhr
LANXESS Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LANXESS AG
28,80 EUR -1,19 EUR -3,97%
Charts| News| Analysen
für 0 € handeln

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Lanxess auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Das gesenkte Jahresziel für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) bedeute einen Korrekturbedarf von rund 30 Prozent beim Marktkonsens, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott am Montagabend in einer ersten Reaktion auf die Gewinnwarnung./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2023 / 20:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2023 / 20:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

