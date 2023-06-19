LANXESS Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Lanxess auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Das gesenkte Jahresziel für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) bedeute einen Korrekturbedarf von rund 30 Prozent beim Marktkonsens, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott am Montagabend in einer ersten Reaktion auf die Gewinnwarnung./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2023 / 20:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2023 / 20:35 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
