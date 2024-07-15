DAX 18.528 -0,3%ESt50 4.955 -0,6%MSCI World 3.635 +0,2%Dow 40.796 +1,5%Nas 18.458 -0,1%Bitcoin 58.665 -1,4%Euro 1,0876 -0,2%Öl 83,99 -1,1%Gold 2.450 +1,2%
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Aktie

WKN A1JWVX

ISIN US30303M1027

Symbol META

UBS AG

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy

16:41 Uhr
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Meta in einem Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal von 575 auf 630 US-Dollar angehoben. Die Einstufung beließ Analyst Stephen Ju in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf "Buy". Neben angepassten Schätzungen begründete er das höhere Kursziel auch mit dem Bewertungshorizont, der um ein Quartal in die Zukunft verschoben wurde./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 05:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 05:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

