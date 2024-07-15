Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Aktie
WKN A1JWVX
ISIN US30303M1027
Symbol META
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Meta in einem Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal von 575 auf 630 US-Dollar angehoben. Die Einstufung beließ Analyst Stephen Ju in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf "Buy". Neben angepassten Schätzungen begründete er das höhere Kursziel auch mit dem Bewertungshorizont, der um ein Quartal in die Zukunft verschoben wurde./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 05:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2024 / 05:59 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 630,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
451,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 491,34
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Stephen Ju
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 539,29
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
