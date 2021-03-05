  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Sentiment-Analyse als Basis für die Anlageentscheidung - erfahren Sie mehr über den Solactive Germany Big Data Sentiment Index! -w-

Novo Nordisk Aktie WKN: A1XA8R / ISIN: DK0060534915

60,63EUR
+0,61EUR
+1,02%
12:00:07
FSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.03.2021 11:46

Novo Nordisk buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 500 dänischen Kronen belassen. Neue Daten zu dem Diabetis-Medikament Semaglutide seien ein weiterer Schritt bei diesem für das dänische Unternehmen wichtigen Projekt, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mf/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Novo-Nordisk
Long
 CL7HDG 4,54
1,34
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Novo-Nordisk
Long
 CL7HDM 8,99
0,68
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL7HDG, CL7HDM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2021 / 06:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk buy

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
500,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
60,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
726,45%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
455,20 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

11:46 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.03.21 Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.03.21 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.02.21 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
16.02.21 Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

23.10.17
Novo Nordisk: Attraktive Bonuschance nach Turnaround (finanzen.net)
24.04.15
Mehr Zinsen! (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk News
RSS Feed
Novo Nordisk zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 455,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
500
UBS AG
425,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
517,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
460,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
330,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
500,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
495,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
430,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
425,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
500,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 455,20
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:21 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
11:20 Uhr Salzgitter Halten
11:18 Uhr Airbus overweight
11:14 Uhr Zalando Neutral
11:11 Uhr Danone Hold
10:56 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy
10:55 Uhr MorphoSys buy
10:55 Uhr Rolls-Royce Hold
10:43 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
10:43 Uhr Grand City Properties kaufen
10:41 Uhr BT Group overweight
10:35 Uhr General Electric buy
10:35 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
10:34 Uhr ExxonMobil buy
10:34 Uhr easyJet Neutral
10:23 Uhr RWE overweight
10:21 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
10:16 Uhr Nokia Neutral
10:09 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
10:08 Uhr Merck Sell
10:02 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) overweight
10:00 Uhr Zalando Hold
09:55 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
09:55 Uhr Fraport Neutral
09:54 Uhr Fraport buy
09:52 Uhr Merck overweight
09:50 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sell
09:49 Uhr BNP Paribas Sell
09:49 Uhr Fraport Neutral
09:42 Uhr Zalando buy
09:41 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
09:17 Uhr Zalando buy
09:13 Uhr Hypoport buy
09:09 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
08:36 Uhr SAFRAN overweight
08:35 Uhr Zalando Outperform
08:35 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
08:31 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
08:30 Uhr RWE buy
08:27 Uhr Airbus overweight
08:26 Uhr RWE Conviction Buy List
08:24 Uhr fashionette buy
08:16 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
08:15 Uhr MorphoSys overweight
08:04 Uhr Vodafone Group overweight
08:04 Uhr MorphoSys Sector Perform
08:03 Uhr BHP Group buy
07:57 Uhr Deutsche Telekom overweight
07:51 Uhr Nokia Neutral
07:47 Uhr Software Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen