Novo Nordisk Aktie WKN: A1XA8R / ISIN: DK0060534915

61,43EUR
-0,48EUR
-0,78%
13:52:28
STU
06.05.2021 13:41

Novo Nordisk buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 500 dänischen Kronen belassen. Das erste Quartal sei besser als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe der Pharmakonzern den Ausblick angehoben./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 06:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk buy

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
500,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
61,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
712,08%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
459,11 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

13:41 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:11 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.21 Novo Nordisk overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.21 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.05.21 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

Nach starken Umsätzen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Plus: Novo Nordisk erhöht Jahresprognose und weitet Aktienrückkauf aus
Der dänische Pharmakonzern Novo Nordisk hat seinen Jahresausblick nach einem höher als erwarteten Gewinn im ersten Quartal angehoben und sein Aktienrückkaufprogramm ausgeweitet.
05.05.21
Dänischer Insulinhersteller Novo Nordisk wird optimistischer für 2021 (dpa-afx)
05.05.21
DAX letztlich über 15.100 Punkten -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- CureVac: Zulassung für Corona-Vakzin im Zeitplan -- Deutsche Post mit starkem Quartal -- Siemens Energy, Daimler, GM, Lyft im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
DAX schließt unter 14.900 Punkten -- US-Handel uneinheitlich -- Ballard Power: Umsatzeinbruch -- HelloFresh mit starkem Wachstum -- NEL, Under Armour, QIAGEN, Infineon, Vonovia, TeamViewer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.05.21
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- Siemens Healthineers erhöht Ausblick -- HORNBACH will Dividende anheben -- Berkshire, Verizon, BioNTech, VW, LEONI, Stabilus, K+S, Ether im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.05.21
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk (spons ADRs) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
SYNLAB bei Börsengang mit vier Milliarden Euro bewertet (Reuters)
27.04.21
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- HELLA-Eigentümerfamilie prüft wohl Anteilsverkauf -- Uniper hebt Ausblick an -- Tesla schafft Rekordgewinn -- GE, 3M, BioNTech, HSBC im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 459,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
500
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
UBS AG
425,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
460,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
425,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
340,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
517,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
495,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
500,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
500,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 459,11
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

