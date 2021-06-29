  • Suche
Philips Aktie

41,38EUR
-0,44EUR
-1,04%
12:21:47
STU
29.06.2021 12:56

Philips buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Analyst Falko Friedrichs rechnet laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit einem starken zweiten Quartal des Medizintechnikherstellers./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 06:49 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips buy

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
52,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
42,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,49%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
41,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,66%
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,97 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

29.06.21 Philips overweight Barclays Capital
29.06.21 Philips buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.06.21 Philips Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
16.06.21 Philips buy UBS AG
15.06.21 Philips buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Philips Aktie

+25,58%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,58%
Ø Kursziel: 51,97
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
UBS AG
56,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
54,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
45,00 €
Barclays Capital
54,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
52,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
49,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 €
Bernstein Research
55,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +25,58%
Ø Kursziel: 51,97
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

