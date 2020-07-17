Aktie in diesem Artikel Philips N.V. 45,70 EUR

Philips N.V. 45,70 EUR 5,11%

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro belassen. Der niederländische Medizintechnikkonzern habe die Markterwartungen vor allem beim bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebita) übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Oliver Reinberg in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Im Geschäft mit Geräten und Software zur Fernüberwachung chronisch Kranker ("Connected Care") sei der Auftragsbestand nach wie vor sehr hoch./la/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.