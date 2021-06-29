|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
42,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,57%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
41,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Hassan Al-Wakeel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,97 €
|29.06.21
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.21
|Philips buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.06.21
|Philips Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|15.06.21
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|29.06.21
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.21
|Philips buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.06.21
|Philips Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|15.06.21
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|29.06.21
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.21
|Philips buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.06.21
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|15.06.21
|Philips buy
|UBS AG
|14.06.21
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.17
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.12.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.16
|Philips Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.16
|Philips Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|24.06.21
|Philips Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.04.21
|Philips Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.02.21
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.21
|Philips Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.01.21
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:21 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|11:25 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
|11:25 Uhr
|Orsted Outperform
|11:24 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Halten
|11:23 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|11:22 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Neutral
|10:25 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Overweight
|10:23 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|10:22 Uhr
|UniCredit Neutral
|10:21 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|09:04 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Buy
|08:28 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|08:27 Uhr
|PUMA Outperform
|08:27 Uhr
|adidas Sector Perform
|07:14 Uhr
|zooplus Hold
|06:56 Uhr
|CTS Eventim buy
|30.06.21
|Daimler buy
|30.06.21
|Orsted Hold
|30.06.21
|Orsted buy
|30.06.21
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy
|30.06.21
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|30.06.21
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|30.06.21
|KION GROUP add
|30.06.21
|NEL ASA Outperform
|30.06.21
|Prudential Neutral
|30.06.21
|Renault Sector Perform
|30.06.21
|Boeing Neutral
|30.06.21
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|30.06.21
|VINCI overweight
|30.06.21
|Remy Cointreau buy
|30.06.21
|Rio Tinto overweight
|30.06.21
|Novo Nordisk buy
|30.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|30.06.21
|Kering Equal-Weight
|30.06.21
|Airbus overweight
|30.06.21
|RELX overweight
|30.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica overweight
|30.06.21
|Knorr-Bremse overweight
|30.06.21
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|30.06.21
|GEA buy
|30.06.21
|Kering buy
|30.06.21
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|30.06.21
|LANXESS buy
|30.06.21
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|30.06.21
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|30.06.21
|Beiersdorf buy
|30.06.21
|Henkel vz. buy
|30.06.21
|S&T buy
|30.06.21
|Drägerwerk Hold
|30.06.21
|Henkel vz. market-perform
|Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan