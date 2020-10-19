NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 4200 Pence belassen. Angesichts der zuletzt gehäuften Widrigkeiten habe sich der Bergwerkskonzern außerordentlich gut geschlagen, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die niedrigen Kosten in der Eisenerzförderung zeigten bei hier die Stärke des Unternehmens./bek/ajx