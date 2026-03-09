Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 126,79 Mrd. EURKGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6600 Pence auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die acht Ölpreisschocks seit 1990 hätten sich preissteigernd auf die Rohstoffpreise im Allgemeinen ausgewirkt, schrieb Amos Fletcher am Montagabend. Sollte eine Rezession vermieden werden, könnten sich für seine beiden Favoriten Anglo American und Glencore gute Einstiegsmöglichkeiten ergeben. Rio Tinto könnte im Segment Aluminium profitieren./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.03.2026 / 22:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
66,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
66,35 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,53%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Amos Fletcher
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
66,52 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|09.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.26
|Rio Tinto Halten
|DZ BANK
