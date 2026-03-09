DAX 23.409 -0,8%ESt50 5.685 -0,6%MSCI World 4.432 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 9,0000 +1,2%Nas 22.696 +1,4%Bitcoin 60.383 +2,4%Euro 1,1653 +0,2%Öl 91,56 +2,0%Gold 5.178 +0,7%
Profil

Rio Tinto Aktie

Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
79,39 EUR +1,43 EUR +1,83 %
STU
68,51 CHF -1,63 CHF -2,32 %
BRX
Marktkap. 126,79 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Barclays Capital

Rio Tinto Equal Weight

08:41 Uhr
Rio Tinto Equal Weight
Rio Tinto plc
79,39 EUR 1,43 EUR 1,83%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6600 Pence auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die acht Ölpreisschocks seit 1990 hätten sich preissteigernd auf die Rohstoffpreise im Allgemeinen ausgewirkt, schrieb Amos Fletcher am Montagabend. Sollte eine Rezession vermieden werden, könnten sich für seine beiden Favoriten Anglo American und Glencore gute Einstiegsmöglichkeiten ergeben. Rio Tinto könnte im Segment Aluminium profitieren./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.03.2026 / 22:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.03.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
66,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
66,35 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,53%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Amos Fletcher 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
66,52 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

