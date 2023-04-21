Scout24 Aktie
WKN A12DM8
ISIN DE000A12DM80
Symbol SCOTF
Scout24 Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Scout24 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 59 Euro belassen. Analyst Adam Berlin präferiert in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie zur europäischen Internetbranche die Aktien von Marktplatzbetreibern, unter anderem wegen ihrer Profitabilität. Seine Favoriten sind Prosus und Schibsted./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 03:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 03:14 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysen zu Scout24
|14:51
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.23
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.04.23
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
